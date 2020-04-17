Light up your life in Lockdown with Illuminated River

In these uncertain times where access to our public realm is limited, the ability to experience art, city landmarks and outdoor heritage is essential to our wellbeing and maintaining a certain level of 'normal'.

In July 2019, artist Leo Villareal and British architecture practice Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands illuminated London, Cannon Street, Southwark and Millennium bridges - the first phase of the project that will be the longest public art commission in the world once complete. The second phase, Blackfriars, Waterloo, Golden Jubilee, Westminster and Lambeth bridges, will be completed in Winter 2020/2021.

The project is the result of an unparalleled collaboration between London based and international creative talent, local authorities and partners. Free to view, and accessible to all, Illuminated River is a symbol of London’s creativity, ambition and spirit. The artwork celebrates the architecture and heritage of London’s historic bridges, and will encourage more people to enjoy the river and the riverside at night. Once complete, it will be the longest public art project in the world, seen over 130 million times each year during its 10-year lifespan. Conceived by internationally-acclaimed American artist Leo Villareal, and British architectural practice Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, Illuminated River is a philanthropically-funded initiative supported by the Mayor of London and delivered by the Illuminated River Foundation. Working with seven different local authorities, Illuminated River is the biggest single planning application ever made without an act of Parliament. It is the first time the Thames bridges have been cohesively and artistically lit.

Four bridges – London, Cannon Street, Southwark and Millennium – are now lit up in unison, with sequenced LED patterns subtly unfolding across each unique structure. Villareal’s artwork replaces outdated and inefficient lighting on the bridges, providing a more long-term sustainable solution for lighting the Thames. Designed by Atelier Ten, the lighting will minimise direct light spill onto the river and reduce energy consumption. While the former lighting ran all night, from dusk to dawn, Illuminated River’s connected LED lighting from Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) will be switched off at 2am. The new artwork will be in place for at least 10 years.

The artwork has been sensitively developed, paying attention to heritage, wildlife and the location of each bridge, respecting and revealing their individual histories and architectural features. The dynamic public artwork refocuses attention on the Thames bridges as social, historical and architectural landmarks, and celebrates their role in London’s enduring global identity.

Site works for this first phase of the project began in January 2019; two years after the winning team was announced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and closely following the granting of planning permission. The foundation is on track to complete phase two by Winter 2020/2021, which will include Blackfriars Road, Waterloo, Golden Jubilee Footbridges, Westminster and Lambeth bridges.

Once complete, Illuminated River will span from Albert Bridge in the west to Tower Bridge in the east. It will be the longest public art commission in the world at 2.3 miles in length, along 4.5 nautical miles of the River Thames.

As lockdown restrictions around the world are extended and ongoing, the exhibition can be viewed online here.