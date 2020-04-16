2020 WAN Awards entry: Seattle Asian Art Museum - LMN Architects

The design of the Seattle Asian Art Museum represents the seamless integration of the building’s spectacular site with the museum’s mission to showcase Asian art in conjunction with contemporary educational and conservation spaces.



A set of steps lead to the Art Deco lobby entrance on the west side of the building. Once inside, the Entry Lobby connects to the Fuller Garden Court and unfolds into the new Park Lobby. All three spaces create a new circulation spine joining the building with the park, and the park with the building. The renovation and addition reaffirm the original character of the Fuller Garden Court as the central hub of the museum which not only provides access to the gallery spaces, but also establishes a sense of expectation that is reinforced by the two new portals that open to the Park Lobby. The new lobby is the vertical connector to the program spaces and is composed mostly of glass, giving the impression that the space is floating in the landscape.



The Museum honors and preserves the architectural legacy of the historic building and integrity of the park while providing space for deeper explorations of the diverse traditions of Asia. The new expanded and renovated gallery space enables the museum to showcase more of its permanent collection and attract special exhibitions offering broader perspectives on Asia’s traditions. Reflecting a complex organization of requirements, the museum integrates nature, architecture, history, and art in a poetic and intimate scale.

