2020 WAN Awards entry: Downtown Seattle Hotel - LMN Architects

The new 130,064 sq m Downtown Seattle Hotel is a contemporary composition of pure geometric forms hovering over a transparent and inviting public space at the base of the building. An 8-story podium is the base for the 152-m tall hotel tower with 9,569 sq m of meeting and ballroom spaces, ground-level retail, and an art-filled hotel lobby welcoming visitors and guests. The building directly engages the city with its open and active lower levels, which include the lobby, porte-cochere, restaurants, bars and shops. The ground level spaces blur the boundary between the lobby and landscaped sidewalks, creating an integrated experience between the interior, exterior and city life beyond. A prominent second level offers additional retail space, a bar and restaurant, and a lobby lounge space.



On the exterior, the building’s minimal material palette is composed of polished white concrete panel and structural glass walls to express the composition of public and private spaces, while reinforcing the connectivity of the public spaces to the city beyond. The white concrete podium is positioned over a transparent glass wall lining the sidewalk around the building, and the reflection from the polished edges provides a subtle play of light throughout the street-level public spaces.



The hotel is a transformative project for the Pacific Northwest, and beyond its scale and the complexity of its program, the building redefines the role of a large urban hotel within the city, placing people and events at the center of the hotel experience.

All the information about how to enter the 2020 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Georgia, WAN Awards Event Coordinator with any questions at Georgia.Baily@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding projects, take a look at the winners from last year here.