2020 WAN Awards entry: Vanke Beijing Upward - Lacime Architects

Located in Zhangjiakou, Hubei Province, Vanke Beijing Upward uses modern design language and combines abstract oriental design elements to show the interdependence between building and garden in a clustered layout. Built along a vertical axis, the project resembles a small garden with an asymmetrical arrangement of a string of courtyards and constructions in different shapes and sizes.



The building opens itself southwards like a hug. It seeks an integrated form in horizontal direction to create a continuous and rhythmic interface.



Sloping roof form makes the abstract oriental architectural language concise, delivering an elegant look. Its joints are unique with small-large and low-high contrasts to highlight the grandeur of the main part of the building on the second floor. There are multi-level neutral spaces between outdoor natural space and indoor activity space, e.g. courtyard space, space under the eaves. Meanwhile, a virtual-real space is created between glass and metal plates.



The space under the eaves is a place where people and nature converse. Architects rethink the relationship and order inside and outside the building, so detailed design is conducted on the joints between roof boards and glass curtain wall, indoor suspended ceiling and outdoor eaves to highlight the extension and integration of the roof. It brings an experience of spatial penetration from within and without by delicate details.



The façade is made from anodized aluminum plate, creating a simple and elegant look. The human-sized wooden grid under the eaves gives a warm feeling and enhances the connotation of oriental buildings.

