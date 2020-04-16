WAN judge: Fernanda Canales, Architect, Fernanda Canales

Fernanda holds a PhD in Architecture (ETSAM, Madrid), and has been distinguished with several international awards, such as the Emerging Voices Award from The Architectural League of New York

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

A project that makes me want to be an architect every day in order to have more places like that one.

Give relevance to the relation between building and site, and between users and spaces.

Fernanda is the author of Private Spaces; Shared Structures (Actar, 2020), Vivienda Colectiva en Mv©xico: El derecho a la arquitectura (Gustavo Gili, 2017) and Architecture in Mexico 1900-2010: The Construction of Modernity (Arquine, 2013).  

She has been visiting faculty member at Yale School of Architecture and invited speaker at the Architectural Association School in London, Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, and Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture in New York. Her work has been widely exhibited, among other venues, at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the ifa-Gallery in Stuttgart, The Gallatin Gallery in New York and the Venice Biennale of Architecture.

