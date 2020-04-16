What makes a winning entry? WAN judge, Harbinder Birdi, Partner and Head of infrastructure at Hawkins\Brown Architects explains

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

A coherent design that is rich in narrative and beauty that both responds well to the clients’ brief as well as serve the people that use the building.

Creating an entry: Harbinder’s top tip

Keep the submission simple and convey only the important messages that you want to get across, the architecture should really provide all the detail the judges require.

More about Harbinder

Harbinder is a Trustee of the London School of Architecture where he leads a research unit that explores how future infrastructure will shape the city. He lectures in modern methods of procurement and construction both in the UK and internationally.