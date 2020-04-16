Introducing WAN Awards judge Tara Gbolade, co-founder of Gbolade Design Studio

Alison Carter
15 hours ago

Tara’s practice specialises in residential and mixed-use developments for public and private sector clients, making 'everyday places for people extraordinary' by focusing on place-making

Tara leads the Sustainability strategy for the government-designated Harlow & Gilston Garden Town, setting the direction for the Environmental & Socio-Economic sustainability ambitions of Garden Town, ensuring that high quality sustainable design is embedded for the 23,000 new homes and regeneration of existing communities.

Key Facts

Architecture
GDS | Architects
2020
United Kingdom London
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

