Introducing WAN Awards judge Tara Gbolade, co-founder of Gbolade Design Studio

Tara leads the Sustainability strategy for the government-designated Harlow & Gilston Garden Town, setting the direction for the Environmental & Socio-Economic sustainability ambitions of Garden Town, ensuring that high quality sustainable design is embedded for the 23,000 new homes and regeneration of existing communities.

Her practice specialises in residential and mixed-use developments for public and private sector clients, making 'everyday places for people extraordinary' by focusing on place-making. They achieve this through their ethos of being; design-led, commercially viable, innovative, and sustainable.