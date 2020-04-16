WAN Awards judge: Professor. Dr. Song Yehao is an Architect, Researcher and Educator

Professor Song has focused on sustainable theory and design for more than 20 years within the scope of architecture, urban studies, and building technology, while also strongly promoting the combination of modern design and vernacular architecture in China.

He is one of the leading academics in sustainable architecture in China and the key government consultant for Chinese green building regulation. His book, Holistic Design of Architecture with Ecological Concerns, has become a key read for Chinese sustainable architectural research.

His practice is known for its holistic sustainable position which involves the integration of building-complexity with appropriate vernacular building materials and techniques in China. Those worldwide projects have won awards.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Creativity, environmental consciousness, diversity and "glocalization" which means global and local concerns.

Professor Song’s top tip

Just express the individual characteristics of your projects and the thoughts that run through your projects.