WAN Awards judge: Professor. Dr. Song Yehao is an Architect, Researcher and Educator

Alison Carter
15 hours ago

Professor Song is the co-founder and principal of SUP Atelier, Director of the Institute of Architecture and Technology at the School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, and the Secretary-General of the Green Building's Theoretical and Practical Group, Chinese Green Building Committee

Professor Song has focused on sustainable theory and design for more than 20 years within the scope of architecture, urban studies, and building technology, while also strongly promoting the combination of modern design and vernacular architecture in China. 

He is one of the leading academics in sustainable architecture in China and the key government consultant for Chinese green building regulation. His book, Holistic Design of Architecture with Ecological Concerns, has become a key read for Chinese sustainable architectural research. 

His practice is known for its holistic sustainable position which involves the integration of building-complexity with appropriate vernacular building materials and techniques in China. Those worldwide projects have won awards. 

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Creativity, environmental consciousness, diversity and "glocalization" which means global and local concerns.

Professor Song’s top tip

Just express the individual characteristics of your projects and the thoughts that run through your projects.

Key Facts

Architecture
SUP Atelier
2020
China Beijing
Event WIN WAN Live 2020

