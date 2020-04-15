2020 WAN Awards entry: Galaxy World Kindergarten - Lacime Architects

Located within the heart of the Xuanwu District, ‘Nanjing Galaxy World’ is formed with a U-shaped layout, comprising of seven ‘containers’, each one is created as a living space for the kids and provides for a variety of activities.

With a vast site area of 5,400 sq m, the architects’ goal was to create a city in miniature for children which stimulated play and development. In the center of the U-shaped building lies an external courtyard. By incorporating water, activity space and a tree house, this area becomes a mini-world for imagination to thrive while also providing an outdoor space for getting closer to nature.

The kindergarten is also characterized by the children’s park that folds from ground level to the rooftop at the rear of the building. Creating a green space along the street, this intervention does not confine the kids, but allows them to run, climb, hide and explore. Positioning the park at the edge of the site also acts to create a connection between the kindergarten and the surrounding urban context.

The entrance of faces west, and a square area is designed as the waiting zone for drop-off and pick-up. On the opposite side to the park, this element also acts as a buffer between the building and street, making a unique urban interface.

White and wood-colored elements are used to create a natural and modern atmosphere. Plenty of glazing, water and greenery are also utilized as key design features, providing the optimum space for children to grow.

