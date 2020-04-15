2020 WAN Awards entry: U-CUBE Office Reconstruction - Lacime Architects

Architects transformed a property with several rundown buildings in Shanghai, China, and changed it into a bright and welcoming office building. The site is rather complex; the north facade of old building is major image facing to a park, the east is existing community, and the south is a power distribution room. Meanwhile, lots of the old building shall be considered.



The project was to have a “P.U.R.E.” quality in design (P: peaceful, a peaceful palace in the city; U: urban, urban is the background; R: regeneration, give the old building a new appearance; E: ecology). As major display surface, modularized GRC and EPS gridding components of different size are used on north facade, forming a Mondrian mechanism for geometric abstract painting, a city artwork; it could also forming an continuously changed interface than could be perceived; while shadows created by continuous movement of the sun adds dynamic sense of the building, which is depend on position of the viewer, light and shadow, giving the building new appearance and life. The simple white exterior of the building features angled frames, and is like a beacon of light for the surrounding neighborhood.



Other design elements add even more light to the building. In the side alleys, what were once a dark and uninviting spaces, have been transformed into bright alleys with hidden lighting which runs from the building, across the ground, and up onto a decorative fence. The decorative fence also has hidden lighting beneath it, which guides visitors around the property.

All the information about how to enter the 2020 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Georgia, WAN Awards Event Coordinator with any questions at Georgia.Baily@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding projects, take a look at the winners from last year here.