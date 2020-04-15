WIN judge: Alex Mok, co-founder of Linehouse

WIN Awards first deadline is fast approaching on 30 April. We’ve asked the judges for their top entry tips and found out what they are going to be looking for in an awards entry this year

Alex Mok is co-founder of Linehouse, an architecture and interior design studio based in Asia. Alex studied architecture at the Bartlett School of Architecture and University of Newcastle and went on to work for Niall McLaughlin in London and then Neri & Hu in Shanghai.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?
Projects that innovate, reinvent, or surprise.

Creating an entry: Alex’s top tip
Show off your project in its best light and try to convey as clearly as possible what makes it unique.

More about Linehouse
Founded in 2015, Linehouse works on projects all over the world of varying scales and typologies exploring both the poetic idea and pragmatic solution. Projects are approached in a holistic way combining different design disciplines and creating new ideas and outputs that emphasize qualities of construction, detail, materials and light. Linehouse works with diverse client across hospitality, office, and retail design such as WeWork, Herschel Supply, Booking.com.

