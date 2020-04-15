WIN judge: Alex Gordon, Associate Director, Jestico + Whiles

Alex specialises in the design of buildings in sensitive, historic environments across multiple sectors, including education, housing, culture and hospitality.

For Alex a winning entry is one that stands out above all others at having delivered outstanding design quality for its users, in its assigned category.

Creating an entry: Alex’s top tip

Entrants should always make sure that the design is clearly and methodically presented and the information necessary to inform decision making in the judging process is easy to find.

More about Alex’s work

Past projects include the award-winning Stoke Newington School, Clapton Girls' Academy and Tower Works. Alex is currently leading the mixed-use redevelopments of Queen's Yard in Hackney Wick, and 51-63 Ridley Road in Dalston, London. He is responsible for managing graphics, marketing and communications for the practice. Alex is a visiting tutor and external examiner at several UK universities and has lectured widely across the UK about the work of the practice. He has also acted as an assessor for various awards including the Brick Awards and the AJ Architecture Awards. Alex acts as design champion for the practice, ensuring a consistent design quality across all projects, through both formal and informal design reviews.