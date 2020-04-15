WAN judge: Sofia Hagen, founder and creative director at HAGEN

Sofia Hagen is founder and creative director at HAGEN, a London-based collaborative practice focusing on bespoke lighting and installation design.

Prior to launching the collaborative design studio, Sofia was Design Director and Partner at Design Haus Liberty, responsible for the design development of numerous interior architecture and installation projects in the UK and Europe. She played a major role in establishing the firm's presence in the Chinese market by overseeing a 1.5 million sq. ft. interior architecture project for a leading fashion company in Guangzhou.

Sophie has gained interdisciplinary experience in architecture, interior, exhibition and graphic design at Zaha Hadid Architects, Acme Space and Make, designing commercial, cultural and residential projects in the UK, the Middle East and China.

In your opinion, what makes a winning entry?

Innovative thinking dealing with contemporary issues of our times rather than just aesthetics or technical solutions. This can be material research, such as clever use of detailing and material combinations, spatial arrangements and the impact of design on an experiential level.

Creating an entry: Sofia’s top tip

Make sure to fit the brief and requirements, use the best shots - often less is more if it portrays the essence of the project.

More about Sofia

Sofia trained in architectural design under the aegis of Zaha Hadid at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, where she graduated with an M.Arch. in 2008, followed by a traineeship as interior designer at Odile Decq Architects, Paris. She has exhibited at the Salone del Mobile in Milan (Wallpaper Handmade 2019), the Venice Biennale (2016), the International Architecture Biennale in Rotterdam, the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna (From VJing to SurfaceSampling), the Arch Moscow (Controllable Complexity), and lectured at the Chelsea College of Art and Design.