2020 WAN Awards entry: Chongquin Forest Park - A&N Shangyuan Landscape Design

Completed in 2018, Chongqing Forest Park is a residential community park that re-introduces the vernacular redwood forest landscape to the city. The client, Vanke, is one of the most successful developers in China, whose marketing strategy is to advocate environmentally-friendly neighborhoods and to attract home buyers who prefer a healthier life.



We considered both the current function of the park as part of the Home Sales Center and the future role as a community park sp all program spaces are adaptable and generous. In the front court, we used a combination of the square and triangular grid at 3-3.5 m spacing with one triangle's edge parallel to the building's north edge for the best views. The forest has a variable dimension of spaces with diversified walking experiences, and its exquisite shadow effects enlivened the site. The back court has a stepped terrace connected to the building, a reflective linear water feature extending the landscape views, a small plaza, and lawn area for activities.



The design is based on comprehensive local forest research and emphasized the value of ecologies, site activities requirements, and stormwater management. For the long-term irrigation plan, we make full use of the convex topography of the site, where the stormwaters are efficiently collected and circulated from the mid-low valley. We reuse them for irrigation, creating the foggy effect, and to sustain the water feature in the backcourt.



The park will continuously serve and benefit the people, the city, and the environment in generations.

