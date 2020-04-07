2020 WIN Awards entry: Aston Martin: a model of luxury apartment in Zhongzhou Bay - MYP Design (HK) Ltd

In Shenzhen, a cosmopolitan Chinese city, the economy is soaring at what is known as "Shenzhen Speed". Behind this "speed" is the gathering of elites at home and abroad, the collision of many thoughts, and the power driven by a burning passion.

With the development background and humanistic feelings of the city, the designer extracted "speed and passion" to inform this space. And with "speed and passion", nothing fits this tone more than Aston Martin. Therefore, we call this model house Aston Martin. When we mention Aston Martin, we naturally associate it with its luxurious positioning, interior texture, and speed. Based on this, we have extracted individual body elements, aiming to combine this with craft, perseverance and perfect persistence which naturally extend into daily life.

