2020 WAN Awards entry: Shine X Boutique Fitness Studio - Barbara Chancey Design Group

To improve the mental and physical wellness of citizens in Brunei, the country's first boutique "bootcamp-style" fitness studio opened in July 2019. Brunei has one of the highest rates of obesity in Southeast Asia, and an estimated 51% of schoolchildren are overweight or obese. The clients were compelled to introduce a fun, full-body workout after observing the boutique fitness phenomenon that is sweeping the world.

The 12-month turnkey project was a global collaboration with industry partners who worked in harmony across linguistic and cultural barriers. The quality of work exceeded expectation, and the result was a rewarding, seamless execution of the Clients' vision.

The 2044 sq ft studio was maximized to foster a sense of community and encourage human interaction. An illuminated corridor leads to well-appointed locker rooms with luxurious showers. Gathering nooks fashioned from reclaimed woods indigenous to Brunei were discretely located along the corridor to encourage conversation. Shine X's brand story was subtly woven throughout, and dark, adventurous color schemes were selected to reduce inhibition with careful attention to lighting and composition.

More than 400 high-output LED fixtures were programmed to produce a series of ever-changing light shows to create captivating atmospheres, and this versatile lighting system is unprecedented in southeast Asia. Custom, laser-cut acoustic baffles were suspended from the ceiling and superior sound mitigation techniques were utilized to reduce noise transmission.

Shine X is a welcome addition to Brunei and will forever change the next generation - one push-up, plank, and sprint at a time.

