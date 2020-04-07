2020 WAN Awards entry: 3D Printed Building - Dubai Municipality

As part of Dubai Future Strategy, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the ‘Dubai 3D Printing Strategy’, to construct 25% of Dubai’s new buildings by a 3D printing technology by 2030.

Hence, Dubai Municipality started the implementation of a 3D printed building in Dubai which was completed in October 2019: this was considered as a practical construction research for this type of technology and a major turning point in the construction sector.

The 3D printed building was originally designed in Dubai Municipality. The two storey building of 640sqm and a height of 9.5m was printed directly on site under normal weather conditions, without protecting or covering construction activities from the harsh weather. Local raw building material were used for the printing mixture.

The printer pumps the concrete mixture in layers following the architectural design of the building and it meets all the relevant construction standards. Various shapes and curves were used for testing the printer’s capabilities. The walls are printed directly from the printer, unlike the traditional method of construction, which depends on the work of tightening wooden pieces with nuts and bolts, reinforcement and pouring of concrete and making bricks, so all this will reduce the cost, time, number of workers on the site, so is estimated to cut construction costs to 60%.

And we achieved a Guinness World Record as the largest 3D printed structure in the world.

