Transforming Cardiff’s Grange Pavilion: architectural values and community participation

IBI Group designed the new Grange Pavilion in Cardiff in response to the community's desire to transform a vacant lawn bowling pavilion that was in need of repair and a new lease on life into a vibrant new community facility.

One of the key features of the project was the design of multi-use indoor and outdoor spaces to facilitate a flexible range of community activities, while visually integrating the building and grounds with the park in which it is situated and with the homes – predominantly Victorian terraces - in the surrounding neighborhood.

The final design of the Grange Pavilion, which considered environmental sustainability at all levels, consists of three large event spaces, a community focused coffee shop, an office space shared by several community organizations, and accessible toilets, as well as landscape that supports local school and community garden activities by providing an outdoor classroom, rainwater gardens, a raised-bed allotment, an orchard, a wildflower meadow and a green for play and social activities.

Driven by an approach that sought, through years of co-production, to identify and value existing physical, social and cultural assets, rather than identifying 'problems' to be 'fixed', the design is the product of a long-term partnership between residents, community groups, educators and students, and professional architects. With construction expected to be completed this spring, Grange Pavilion is an example of forward-thinking architectural values being reflected within a community-led activation of a civic space.