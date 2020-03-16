Designing for WELL: successfully adding wellbeing into the built environment

As we spend around 90 percent of our lives inside buildings, those that we encounter regularly have more than enough time to tangibly impact our quality of life. Given that the biggest asset of any organisation is its staff, it makes sense to focus on their wellbeing as a priority when designing the buildings they will inhabit and new standards are emerging to do just that.

The first green building rating systems that were established in the early 1990s were predominantly geared toward monitoring the energy performance of buildings. Since then, we have come to recognise the potential for a building not only to be sustainable in itself, but also to make an active contribution to the wellbeing of its occupants.

The newest green building certification, The International WELL Building Institute’s (IWBI) WELL Building Standard, is now the standard-bearer for wellbeing in the built environment, leading a global movement to transform buildings and communities to help people thrive.

WELL Building starts with the occupants. Four basic principles: thermal comfort, air quality, light and acoustics are prioritised as fundamental to creating a successful working environment.

Originating in the US, the WELL Building Standard is beginning to gain worldwide attention. In the Netherlands, the Blue Building Institute (BBI) was established to support the WELL Building concept and has seen great success in influencing investors and building owners. Once the advantages of designing to WELL standards are understood in the investment community, specifications follow.

Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President EMEA at the International WELL Building Institute, speaking at the opening of ceiling systems company SAS International’s new HQ building in Reading, said: “Our understanding of how we work is rapidly changing and with it our working culture. We were not designed to spend nearly all of our time indoors, sitting, in poor lighting or air quality conditions.



“So, in order to ensure we can continue operating well, or even better than currently, it’s our responsibility to examine how we can start ‘activating’ our workplaces, using our built environments as ‘health precautionary devices’, to change the way we live and move for the better. This is what WELL and anyone who aligns with WELL, is working towards.”



“As our physical and social environments are the largest determining factors in how our health evolves, the decision-makers of the built environment - the architects, designers and specifiers of today - have the critical power to impact this, now and for the future.”



WELL certification has been found to have positive impacts on building leasing rates, building value and on building occupant satisfaction, which manifests as increased output, productivity and longer staff turnover cycles.

Critically, in investing in WELL, a building owner or developer is investing in the people who will occupy their buildings, who, simply put, nothing is possible without.

Invest in people for a good return on investment. Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President EMEA, International WELL Building Institute

Launched in October 2014 after six years of development and research into scientific literature on environmental health, the WELL Standard has now certified over 500,000,000ft2 of space in 58 countries, over more than 4000 projects, and counting.

Keen to support initiatives designed to improve the welfare of working people, SAS International, manufacturer of world class acoustic ceilings supplied worldwide, has recently partnered with the Blue Building Institute (BBI).

Through this partnership, SAS aim to help lead the movement that’s seeing wellbeing and sustainability built-in to the built environment. Their ISO 14001:2015 certification demonstrates this commitment and offers an internationally recognised validation of their ongoing efforts.

SAS’ ceilings, tried and trusted by architects across the globe, have been specified as not only solutions to creating aesthetically beautiful and acoustically sound ceiling installations, but as important elements that allow buildings to reach their full wellbeing and sustainability potential.

Bloomberg’s London Headquarters, which achieved a 98.5% ‘Outstanding’ BREEAM rating is now the most sustainable commercial office building in Europe. SAS was selected for this prestigious project to deliver a ceiling installation that would allow Foster + Partners to achieve their sustainability ambitions for it.

What was achieved was a first for the UK, and likely globally, combining acoustics, lighting and temperature control for a thoroughly serene experience in the space below it.

As temperature is one of the most critical considerations in ensuring the wellbeing of building occupants, the design exceeds Category A Thermal comfort, the highest level achievable for an office.

Regarding sound performance, the installation was tested to Class A absorption levels, and evenly manages acoustic reverberation across the open plan offices.

Finally, with careful consideration to lighting, the petal shape was designed specifically to minimise the amount of light blocked, contributing towards a light, bright, healthy atmosphere.

The first buildings designed to meet the WELL Building Standard are starting to emerge in the UK commercial sector, one prestigious example being 4 Cannon Street, London, the home of investment manager Fidelity International. Supported by the advocacy of the Blue Building Institute and evidenced by the positive impact on staff welfare, retention and productivity, it’s becoming clear that this standard will become as mainstream as the focus on energy efficiency.