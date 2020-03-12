1950s apartment building transformed into a modern mecca for millennials in America

The project, called Ora, is a significant refresh introducing all-new common spaces to its interiors, and upgraded finishes to meet 21st century luxury living standards.
With luxury current apartments somewhat resembling hospitality projects, Forrest Perkins channeled its extensive expertise with hotels to create a sense of community and promote togetherness among neighbors. Most notably, the firm c
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.