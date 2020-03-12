  1. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  2. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  3. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  4. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  5. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  6. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  7. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  8. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  9. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

  10. Ora Apartments
    Click image to expand

    Ora Apartments

of

1950s apartment building transformed into a modern mecca for millennials in America

Georgina Johnston
14 hours ago

Forest Perkins have completed Ora, successfully redesigning the 1950s residence to conform with 2020’s lifestyle ideals

The project, called Ora, is a significant refresh introducing all-new common spaces to its interiors, and upgraded finishes to meet 21st century luxury living standards.

With luxury current apartments somewhat resembling hospitality projects, Forrest Perkins channeled its extensive expertise with hotels to create a sense of community and promote togetherness among neighbors. Most notably, the firm c

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.