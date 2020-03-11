First entry in for this year’s WAN Awards: Amsterdam UMC Imaging Center - Wiegerinck

Amsterdam UMC Imaging Center by Wiegerinck is an entry in the Healthcare category of the 2020 WAN Awards.

The Amsterdam UMC Imaging Center adds unique features to the national health and life sciences cluster. The biggest concentration of cutting-edge medical imaging techniques available in Europe. Radiologists and nuclear physicians are able to look with more detail into the anatomical structures and physiological, metabolic and molecular processes of the human body. A uniquely equipped lab is created to speed up medical and pharmaceutical research. A radiopharmaceutical manufacturer ensures the availability of medical isotopes.



The main themes for the design of the new Imaging Center are meeting, communication and cooperation. Meeting between patients, caregivers and researchers. Communication and collaboration between these groups will stimulate the development of knowledge and expertise. This creates the synergy that will ensure an world-class institution.



The Imaging Center is designed specifically with the patient experience in mind. Patient flows are optimized, with fast and accurate service from the staff at the welcome desks and information desks.



The facade elements form a mediator with its surroundings from the inside out. They regulate the building physical conditions (light, air, sound, sun protection) and the interaction with the outside. In this way conditions can be created that are ideal for professionals and offer the patient the opportunity to find a place where contact can be made with the outside.





Function: Centre for medical imaging, research and radiopharmacy preparations

Floor area: 18,100 m² GFA

Project budget: € 46 million

Design phase: 2010 – 2015

Realisation phase: 2015 – 2019

Status: Completed

Sustainability: BREAAM-NL Very Good

