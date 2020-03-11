Illa Bimini bring the Bahamas its first overwater bungalows

Georgina Johnston
14 hours ago

Oppenheim Architecture's new environmentally sustainable eco-resort offering a secluded retreat inviting residents and guests to foster a deeper connection with the landscape

Set on a 9,000ft stretch of Bimini’s coastline and featuring the first overwater bungalows in the Bahamas, the resort is a holistic community where every element is designed to blur the boundary between architecture and the landscape, bringing residents and guests closer to nature.

The design of illa Bimini Resorts & Residences takes its cues from the natural beauty of the surroundings. Private

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.