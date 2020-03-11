Italian mountainside hotel internally emulates external aesthetics

From its impressive forms to the smallest details, Le Massif is inside the mountain and the mountain also lies within. Located a few steps from Cormayeur at the foot of Monte Bianco, it has views of the highest mountain in Europe and merits its five stars blending the warmth of wood, the intimate tradition of the alpine culture, with the Italian welcome that unites the hotel, resort and spa. The design concept recalls the Alps through rugs and fabrics specially designed to echo the patterns of the mountain sweaters, at the same time there is a touch of coveted trend and modernism that renders it refined and elegant. The light changes just as the mountain, giving the brilliance of its white coat that is mirrored inside, is suffused in colors of the winter sunsets and those of the summer with their thousand hues and nuances.

The concept, inspired by larch and its ability to change according to the seasons, is enriched with décor in iron, aged leather, and naturalistic elements; in laser cut Corten steel, fabrics with tartan pattern and warm velvets. Typical cowbells inspire the design of some of the wall lights and the patterns of the carpet in the corridors that absorbs the noise of suitcases and footsteps.

For the external façade the effect of the wood is recreated through special titanium zinc plates. Stone is used for the flooring of the common spaces on the ground floor. Together they show a craftsmanship that is refined in detail and create an intimate elegant atmosphere that is informal at the same time.

Upon entering the hotel on the ground floor guests will be met with reception, the common spaces and the bar whilst the first floor is dedicated to the two internal restaurants; the LogeduMassif is a beautiful restaurant on the ski slopes at 1,700m above sea level.

Available to the hotel guests not only is there a SPA, which alone occupies 800m² on the upper floor, there has also been built the gym and the heated swimming pool which extends towards the outside.

Le Massif prides itself with 8 floors and a total of 80 guest rooms and suites distributed from the second floor and above. Each room is welcoming and where you can admire the craftsmanship and the furnishings in their essentiality give rise to a timeless atmosphere.

Homely warmth emulates through the wood, enhancing each room with its natural materials and warm colors. Wood is the main characteristic in this mountainside architecture; untreated wooden slab floors, antique wood for the paneling of the rooms.

The headboards of the king size beds are in white eco leather and pillow tops and mattresses with pocket springs. The suites occupy the mansard on the top floor with large terraces that offer fantastic views of Mont Blanc and the air is perfumed with the scents of larch and fir. The bathrooms, fitted with porcelain stoneware, are in effect mini spas with full wall showers and central showerheads, an oasis of wellbeing that recall the shapes of mountain rocks and where guests can immerse themselves after a day spent outside. Each of these handcrafted masterpieces is named and dedicated to a famous mountaineer who was important in the history of mountaineering.

Everything inside Le Massif evokes the surrounding nature and its immersion in the environment, thanks to the aesthetics that recall it but above all to the energy efficiency with an entirely green heating system, integrated by the production of electricity with a photovoltaic system. In this way Le Massif combines its attention to the environment with luxury giving the IHC Italian Hospitality Collection another prestigious hotel within the Leading Hotels of the World network. A place of elegant charm wrapped in the mountain that restores well-being to nature and gives itself to its guests.