Harvard GSD appoint Chair of Department of Urban Planning and Design

Mehrotra joined Harvard Graduate School of Design’s (GSD) faculty in 2010, serving as Chair of the Department of Urban Planning and Design from 2010 until 2015. He most recently served as the Director of the Master of Architecture in Urban Design Degree Program and Co-Director of the Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design Degree Program.

While our world continues to urbanize, while questions of housing intensify in their urgency and complexity, and as India’s population and role on the world stage both increase dramatically, the GSD's ability to address these interconnected issues so successfully has been due to Rahul’s unique perspective, as well as his engagements on the ground. As we look toward our collective 'near future,' Rahul brings an unmatched depth of insight to this contemporary moment. His extraordinary synthesis of pedagogy, practice, and a generous ethos will continue to guide us into challenging but essential debates and discoveries. S. M. Whiting, Dean , Pr J. Lluís Sert, of Architecture

As Chair of the Department of Urban Planning and Design, Mehrotra will set the vision and agenda for Harvard GSD’s renowned urban planning and design programs, advancing the department’s ability to take on urgent, global questions and projects. Mehrotra succeeds Diane E. Davis, who led the department since 2015.

As the John T. Dunlop Professor in Housing and Urbanization, Mehrotra will lead Harvard GSD’s efforts to study and advance discourse on housing, especially as pressures of widespread housing shortages and unaffordability continue to mount. In this role, Mehrotra succeeds Professor Emeritus Gerald McCue, who has held that title since 1996.

During his time as Dean of the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences and as U.S. Labor Secretary, John Dunlop trained and inspired generations of students to tackle complex questions of housing and urbanization. With this appointment, Rahul will carry on John's legacy and continue to elevate the importance of housing in the national conversation. C. Herbert, Managing Director, Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies

With a distinguished career as a practitioner and as an academic, Mehrotra’s practice, teaching, and prodigious writing focus primarily on housing and urbanization, particularly in Mumbai and India. Mehrotra’s research on urbanism is focused on evolving a theoretical framework for designing in conditions of informal growth, what he refers to as the “Kinetic City”. Mehrotra studied at the School of Architecture at CEPT in Ahmedabad, where he received the gold medal for his undergraduate thesis, and graduated with a master’s degree, with distinction, in urban design from Harvard GSD.