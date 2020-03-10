Perkins and Will expand its Canadian practice

Perkins and Will have announced their expansion of their Canadian practice; a Calgary based design team will now be able to offer an enhanced level of service to its growing network of clients.

Expanding our presence in Calgary is a natural progression in the evolution of our Canadian practice. It reflects our commitment to better serve our clients and communities in Alberta. P. Harrison, CEO, Perkins and Will

The Calgary studio offers clients integrated services in architecture, interiors, and urban design, with a focus on mixed use, transit, higher education, civic, commercial, and multifamily residential projects. With access to the firm’s global resources, the studio is able to leverage international expertise in a broad array of practice areas and work collaboratively with other studios on projects of all sizes and complexities.

By holistically applying principles of sustainability, resilience, and wellbeing to all of our projects, we can elevate the urban experience for everyone who lives, works, and plays here. We are enthusiastic about our city’s future and the opportunity to create buildings and places where people and communities can thrive. M. Haberli, associate and co-leader, Calgary studio

The Calgary studio is located at 401-1550 5th Street SW in Calgary’s vibrant Red Mile district.