London Design Biennale 2020

This is in response to Artistic Director Es Devlin's call to action ‘how can design provide solutions to the major crises of our time?’

The exhibition will provide a borderless arena for collaboration and exchange between participants and audiences across the globe. Geographically, economically and politically diverse, participants will explore how design can be harnessed to secure our collective futures. Taking over the entirety of Somerset House, London Design Biennale highlights the vital role of design in addressing challenges and providing solutions. The factors demanding a united world, in the spirit of positivity and to respond to the major issues now, are unprecedented; from climate change and migration, to international collaboration, policy making and communication.

Artist and designer Es Devlin OBE has been named as the Artistic Director, and revealed the 2020 theme as Resonance, which considers the ripple effect of ground-breaking design concepts on the way we live, and the choices we make. Further to the 2019 London Design Biennale Summit at Google, Devlin has also challenged participating designers to reflect on urgent social and environmental issues that are visible now, and that lie ahead.

Tackling sustainability and economic viability, Venezuela's pavilion will investigate the possibilities of new raw materials, like avocado seeds, in place of economic reliance on fossil fuels. Austria will focus on the essential task of climate 'care' and the possibilities artificial intelligence may open to make us a climate-conscious species; while Pakistan will consider notions of displacement through the elaborate stonework of Pietra Dura, as practiced by Afghan migrants who have brought the ancient artisan technique with them. India will bring together grass-roots experiments by communities and individuals from across the country to create a new ecological commitment that addresses the rapidly collapsing eco-system of India's booming cities.

In response to increased global migration patterns and the situation on its northern border with the US, Mexico considers the growing diaspora through the story of the monarch butterfly, known for its multi-generational southward migration from the USA to central America in early autumn. The labyrinthine presentation hopes to create a dialogue about human migration in response to climate change. Israel will explore the perpetual tension between globalisation and nationalism, how they overlap and contradict each other in an installation.

The impact of historic design choices and narratives, and their role in international dialogue, will also be in evidence. The pavilion of Hong Kong will be a portal to 2047 as shaped by the territory’s role in the exchange of global ideas and aesthetics, while the pavilion of Ghana will envisage the design of Denmark House, now Somerset House, in London, had colonialism never taken place. Norway has applied inclusive design within legislation across the public and private sectors, and will demonstrate how this enables societal collaborations, meets local community needs and can achieve sustainable change. France will present a concept on behavioural design inspired by Marcel Proust’s novel Swann’s Way, exploring how, through ASMR, we are able to revive or create incredible memories.

The initial selection of countries, territories and cities confirmed to participate are Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Taiwan, and Venezuela.

London Design Biennale have confirmed the 2020 International Advisory Committee and Jury, who are responsible for awarding the Biennale Medals to the most significant contributions.

There’s a sense of urgency and energy within the proposals and the cross-continental conversations that are getting underway and will converge in London this September. E. Devlin, Artistic Director