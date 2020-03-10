Stonehill Taylor turn New York’s former flea market site into a secret garden

Featuring 39 floors at 430ft high, the brand’s first hotel in Chelsea is crowned with one of the highest rooftop pools in the city, offering unparalleled 360° views.

Located on the former site of the iconic Antiques Garage flea market, the hotel pays homage to the site’s history and the area’s charming antique shops with a theatrical design concept by architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor; drawing inspiration from the surrounding neighborhood.

Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel is the latest hotel to debut under the brand’s growing North American portfolio and is set to grow its New York City footprint two-fold over the next two years.

Every detail of this hotel ties back to Chelsea’s renowned artistic and eclectic personality. Our guests have access to new, stunningly appointed amenities and accommodations, but also a connection to the neighborhood, which is an integral part of a Renaissance Hotels stay. C. Rynkar, GM, Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel

Underscoring Renaissance Hotels’ unexpected design aesthetic, Stonehill Taylor created an escape that plays on the contrasting dichotomy of the hotel’s industrial, antique and floral market surroundings to create the illusion of walking through a secret garden. The hotel’s top-floor exterior features a sleek, modern glass facade, while the entrance embodies the look and feel of an English manor. Behind a stone-walled arcade entry lies a private, open air courtyard studded with lush foliage and seating for guests to lounge.

Tapped to curate the hotel’s collection of artwork, art consultant Indiewalls led a massive two story installation of antique knobs, locks and keys created by local artist Laura Morrison that takes center stage as the backdrop to the lobby staircase. Indiewalls also oversaw mixed media artist Liam Alexander’s creation of various video art moments throughout the hotel, reflecting inspiration from the flower district and flea market concepts in the surrounding locale, eliciting the feeling of a “living painting.” Trellage-Ferrill Studio fabricated custom pieces like a collection of upside-down bird cages, as well as a large pendant at the elevator lobby inspired by a bird’s nest to pique the curiosity of travelers. Inside the elevator cabs, leather tiles made from vintage belts coat the walls, adding intrigue of the hotel’s overall design.

Earth tones dominate the color palette of the 341 guest rooms and suites. Interiors are outfitted with wood-paneled printed wallcoverings and unexpected playful touches include gnome desk lamps and rabbit coat hooks. Guest bathrooms evoke a quaint garden shed with concrete sinks, porcelain tiles and mirrors etched with silhouettes of wildflowers. Suites on the fourth and 36th floors are distinguished by their 14ft high ceilings. A focal point of each suite is a floor-to-ceiling framed wallcovering art installation of a magnified peacock feather, as well as an oversized mural of a woman’s silhouette composed of fuchsia roses by artist Sara Byrne.

The hotel’s restaurant, Cotto is scheduled to open in early Spring 2020; with 10ft high, floor-to-ceiling windows, the airy restaurant will feature an indoor family-style dining room and lounge as well as a 14 seat bar surrounded by a framed picture collection of vintage oddities. Exposed wood beams run across the ceiling and down the walls, which are peppered with mason jar sconces, a romantic reference to firefly jars placed in a secret garden.

The bi-level lounge and rooftop pool, Somewhere Nowhere, will offer an escape from the busy streets of Manhattan. The indoor lounge on the 38th floor will be accessible via a hidden, groundfloor passageway; a repurposed loading dock transformed with spray painted murals of fireflies and mischievous gnomes, neon signs and old fashioned lantern sconces which leads to an elevator transporting guests to the 38th and 39th floors. On the 39th floor rooftop terrace, guests will enjoy one of the highest open air pools in the city showcasing 360° views of Manhattan’s majestic skyline.

The hotel boasts 7,326ft² of flexible event space, including Somewhere Nowhere. The 2,170ft² Cardinal Ballroom, drenched in natural light, features floor-to-ceiling windows that open out to Juliet balconies with city views. The ballroom, with a maximum capacity of 200 people, is ideal for weddings and galas, but can also be split into two separate rooms for smaller conferences. A grand, yet intimate atmosphere, Cotto’s private dining room is defined by an arched doorway, playful garden string lights, antique rugs and dried moss encased in antique gilded frames on the walls. The dining room’s greenhouse-esque glass wall folds open to provide complete access to the restaurant’s rear garden. R.E.N. Meetings, Renaissance Hotels’ creative meetings platform, provides planners with a dedicated event team that will bring events and meetings to life using the flexible event space as inspiration.