LEEDing the way to success: selection from around the world

East India Hotels Ltd new headquarters housed in India’s Oberoi Office Tower

Gurugram’s new 6,000ft² office development designed by Architecture Discipline creates a connected and corporate workplace. The East India Hotels Ltd corporate headquarters, backed by The Oberoi group, have brought together several of their offices onto a single location in suburban National Capital Region (NCR). The office features carefully formed physical spaces that are optimized for video conferences and online conversations, whilst enabling face-to-face connections. Designed around two core ideas; a flexible office area and the program specified spaces. The headquarters are a smart workplace and have been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification. The social and collaborative spaces are the central focus of the open floor plan, arranged around a central glass courtyard, like a glass in a glass cell.

New Adidas Arena added to the Adidas World of Sports campus in Germany

Behnisch Architekten designed the new office and reception building in Herzogenaurach. The facade was equipped with a specially developed sun control and shading system adapted to the orientation of each facade. It optimizes the interplay between maximum light transmittance, including in winter, and minimum heat gain. The fixed external shading system mainly consists of opaque and perforated sheets mounted on an aluminum frame. Thanks to its implementation of up-to-date energy-efficiency standards and extensive use of recyclable materials, the building has been submitted for LEED Gold certification. The architectural design, which represented a significant challenge in terms of structural engineering, was realized using a steel-and-concrete construction and a system of slanted steel and concrete supports. For its achievements in structural engineering, the arena building was honored with the Engineering Award of the German steel construction industry association bauforumstahl e. V. in early 2019.

A state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Facility for University of Atlanta

Emory University breaks ground on HOK-designed research facility. The team is targeting LEED Gold certification for the building. HOK’s design supports Emory’s sustainability efforts and goals for aggressive energy use reduction with features including occupancy sensors for interior lighting control; automated shades for limiting heat gain and controlling glare; a solar panel array; a green roof plaza along the side of the building facing Emory’s Lullwater Preserve; a geothermal well field below the surface parking; permeable paving at the surface parking; a rainwater capture system; and indoor bicycle storage.

New laboratories for two campuses in Washington, America

LMN Architects to complete two new science laboratories in Washington State in 2020. Sustainable strategies include low flow fume hoods and heat recovery pipes, rainwater harvesting, xeriscaping and inclusion of botanical and geological landscape elements that serve as teaching tools. The building is scheduled to be completed in the Fall and is targeting LEED Gold certification.