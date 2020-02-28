Towering tall in 2020: outstanding projects from around the world

Bosco Verticale: one of the most iconic skyscrapers of the last 50 years

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has selected Bosco Verticale as one of the world’s 50 buildings that are most valuable in terms of growth and sustainable development in their cities, representing a model for future skyscrapers.

Bosco Verticale, designed by Boeri Studio (Stefano Boeri, Gianandrea Barreca, Giovanni La Varra) and built and managed by COIMA, is among the tall buildings that have added the most value to the city and its urban community. Furthermore, since its creation, Bosco Verticale has become a reference point for buildings subsequently developed that integrate a botanic element into their architectural body.

Huitong Hybrid Tower: half world-class office space, half high-tech car park

JKP win Award of Excellence in the Tall Building Innovation category of the CTBUH 2020 Awards Program. Situated near the waterfront in Nanshan’s Coastal City, China, and surrounded by bustling commercial, entertainment, and residential neighbourhoods, the project engages its context to take advantage of the unique site conditions and enrich the surrounding urban fabric.

The tower sits at the bottom of a valley and is the only tall building in the area. Its height of 80m responds to this condition, following the visual trajectory created by the increasingly tall towers that rise up the valley to contribute to a unified skyline.

Pekuliari the first of its kind in the world

By redefining the way of inhabiting and occupying one's own territory, the Pekuliari project announces a new relationship between humans and their natural habitat. Diametrically opposed to the concept of urban sprawl, this impressive tower stands in the heart of the vast forest of Quebec, greatly diminishing its impact on nature and any further destruction of the rural land. Straight out of the imagination, this iconic and enigmatic structure asserts itself as a world's first.

The tower comprises of 50 luxury units, a vast majority of which are spread over complete floors, varying between 4000 and 8000ft² each. Developed in the standards of high-end architecture and interior design, they offer four to five full suites, two fireplaces, two lounges, custom cellars and huge balconies surrounding each floor over 18°. Dedicated to a very sophisticated clientele, staff quarters and accesses are arranged to ensure the utmost discretion. These high-end fully automated pieds-a-terre combine aesthetics, avant-garde design and cutting-edge technology.

Rockefeller Group’s Rose Hill the highest in the heart of NoMad Manhattan

At over 600ft the firm’s first residential tower in New York City has officially been topped out. Rockefeller Group, founded more than 90 years ago to develop Rockefeller Center and today a leading U.S. owner and developer of premier properties across various real estate asset types, celebrated the official topping out of Rose Hill – the firm’s first luxury residential tower in Manhattan. Located in the flourishing NoMad neighborhood at 30 East 29th Street, the 45-story full-service condominium building launched sales for the 123 residences earlier this summer, with closings anticipated to begin in late 2020. Now at its pinnacle of 600 feet and one of the tallest residential buildings in the neighborhood, Rose Hill offers cinematic views of both New York City and the Manhattan skyline.

In a historic neighborhood that itself was once known as Rose Hill, a nod to the land’s former 130-acre Rose Hill Farm estate, the building encompasses studios to four-bedroom homes that come in a variety of unique layouts, many with inventive flex room spaces, starting from $1.2 million. Many residences feature substantial private outdoor space, and a collection of soaring penthouses crown the top floors of the building.

One of the world’s most twisted towers ready by 2022

Aedas’s High Rise Office Tower will stand as a bold icon, reminiscent of a ballerina, in the Jiangbei District. The Chongqing Gaoke Group Ltd Office Project stands at the north of Xingfu Plaza, Jiangbei District of Chongqing. As construction progresses, the project has started to reveal its grand gesture in the city center. The vertical façade expression interweave with linear curves, to compose a fluid visual rhythm of the design. This project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Wai’s delicate design has been articulated for the top of the tower, by conveying the conceptual “Valley of Light” through the transparent glass façade and lightings, to make a coherent statement. Such concept differentiates the crown of this tower from other office spaces. The plant room, BMU and other facilities are centralized inside the “valley” on the top of the building, achieving functional unity without undermining the visual aesthetics.