Architects doing WELL: examples from the UK, Australia and China

WELL done to Porsche Shanghai HQ designed by anySCALE

German car manufacturer’s new office is the first Porsche property worldwide to achieve the WELL Building StandardTM gold certification standard.

Architects anySCALE has completed the Porsche HQ in Shanghai, in the Lu Jia Zui Financial Plaza. The new office is designed with a philosophy known as S.P.A.C.E, which stands for Smart, Passionate, Attractive, Collaborative and Engaging. It combines new technology and digital upgrades with tailored services for a holistic long term outlook aimed at realising the full potential and creativity of Porsche China’s workforce.

For Porsche’s new work environment, it was essential that the themes of speed and passion speak boldly through the language of design. Long, horizontal lines with strong black and white contrast guide people through the space and support the allocation of the reception, waiting lounge and displays areas. The staircase, as a major vertical connector, links the large public areas and fosters communication among the employees.

Porsche China’s new office is the first Porsche property worldwide to achieve the WELL Building StandardTM gold certification standard. Ensuring health and satisfaction for employees is an essential component of the new office design, confirming that Porsche considers people to be the most important resource for the future success of the brand. This idea is also presented in the Porsche Strategy 2025, which declares that Porsche constantly strives to become “the most innovative and attractive employer.”

Australian Unity’s three-tiered ‘villages’ for wellness

Challenged with creating a new flexible workplace able to accommodate over 1000 staff, Australian Unity engaged Australian architecture and interiors firm Bates Smart to design a space providing connection between people, heritage and community. The hub-style workplace sits at the base of a tower on Melbourne’s Spring Street behind the façade of Mission Hall, a heritage building that was designed in the 1880’s by Bates, Peebles and Smart.

Socially engineered lower floors encourage collaboration, innovation and an engagement between people, to nurture a sense of purpose and personal relationships. The new workspace is designed for flexibility and adaptability. It encourages movement between intimate spaces to broader areas including a café and retail zone, training spaces, meeting and dining areas, and a two-floor amphitheatre acting as a village square.

A large array of comfortable and inviting indoor and outdoor spaces contribute to the project’s WELL Building Index aspirations and underpin the collaborative aims for the work environment.

Fidelity International’s lights work for its user’s WELL being

Nulty has completed a WELL certified lighting scheme for Fidelity International’s new UK headquarters on Cannon Street. Working in close partnership with Fidelity, Hilson Moran and AEDAS, Nulty designed a lighting solution centred around employee wellbeing for the global investment company's 108,000 square foot office space.

On arrival in the reception area, guests are met with a linear lighting layout that serves as a recurring design motif throughout the entire building. Used elsewhere to frame meeting rooms and open planFidelity International working spaces, Nulty commissioned a bespoke light-insert designed to meet the WELL requirement and deliver a high colour rendering for enhanced visual acuity. The team used the linear concept in conjunction with adjustable surface-mounted downlights, diffusing light from both the centre and perimeter of the ceiling to create the perfect contrast ratio for day-to-day working and video conferencing.

Design Engine’s University of Winchester WELL on the way to certification

Design Engine's new £50m landmark West Downs Building at the University of Winchester is to become one of the first university projects in the UK registered to pursue the WELL Certification, an accreditation scheme for recognising which buildings support and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Delivered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based rating system. WELL measures, certifies and monitors artificially constructed environmental features which have an impact on a person’s health and wellness such as air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. These are known as the ten concepts of WELL.