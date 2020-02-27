Moscow’s new restaurant named after famous Japanese dog Hachiko

A large window is showcased on Pyatnitskaya Street, behind which lies a cozy restaurant with Japanese charm, a fashionable design and an authentic menu. Named after the dog famous for its fidelity, Hachiko Japanese Bar & Restaurant indicates its confidence in regular and repeated customers.

The main source of inspiration for designers were Japanese izakaya bars. These bars are located in Tokyo next to the Hachiko Monument at Shibuya Station. These are family minibars with an open kitchen and fresh produce in the windows, where the tables are always reserved in advance due to a lot of tourists. This format is new for Moscow, so professionals took up the incarnation. One of the most famous Japanese chefs is Kobayashi Katsuhiko who is responsible for the kitchen, and Archpoint architectural bureau created the interior.

The design of Japanese food service, especially outside of Japan, seems to be a very difficult task. Architects did their best to avoid typical decorating techniques in designing a new place in the center of Moscow. At the same time, they understood that it was completely impossible to do without references to traditions and a rich cultural heritage. The result was a moderately eclectic and sophisticated interior with subtle allusions to Japanese history.

So, references to Japanese culture are read in the smallest details, traditional tiles, which cover the whole wall, natural stone and wood finishes, living plants that adorn each table. All of this focuses on the signature style of life of the Japanese in unity with nature. Atmosphere supported by color scheme, light brown, gray walls combined with black and light beige colors.

Designers decided to play not only in shades, but also in textures, catchy tile panels are adjacent to the tiles on the floor, and the smooth surfaces of tables with wood patterns are successfully combined with a plain velvet upholstery of furniture.

The central place in the hall is reserved for a large chef’s table and small tables separate by an aisle. The open kitchen directly behind the counter became the place of attraction, sitting here, you can watch the cooking process in real time.

But this is not the only landing zone in the bar; for private meetings, there is a private room with semicircular sofas trimmed with dark gray textile and tables that follow the contours of upholstered furniture. Intricate Japanese-style fixtures create subdued light and bring an Art Deco touches the interior. Also, architects competently planned lighting scenarios in the main hall. During the day, the space is flooded with sunlight, or artificial in cloudy weather, and in the evening, on the contrary, a cozy twilight is created.

The design plan offers to accommodate up to 40 guests, this is how much a cozy bar can contain with its rather tight fit, and everyone is promised a vivid gastronomic spectacle, the result of which will be kindly served on a long wooden shovel in the best traditions of the Land of the Rising Sun.