Californian geology inspired home’s floating roof canopy design

The design for this Palm Springs home goes beyond modernism; its uplifted ceilings provide extensive views to the mountains beyond and its use of spatial ambiguity is present throughout, with the lines between the finished interior and exterior being blurred, creating an open living experience.

Desert form, indigenous materials, natural light and mountain views inspired this home; layered walls of stone, metal, concrete and glass create a playful collection of organic forms within a natural desert setting while visually articulating the various functions within.

The signature feature of this home is its floating roof canopy, the underside of which is composed of tectonic-like forms inspired by local geology. More than just sculpture and protection from the elements, this canopy balances the owner’s desire for both grandeur and coziness, starting low within the interior living spaces and raising dramatically towards the 180° mountain view. All lighting and mechanical devices are carefully concealed within the structure of this feature allowing the form and materials to be the focus. Natural light brings this home to life, seeping in through carefully articulated crevices or reflecting off the strategically located pool, constantly transforming the mood of this home. At times water-reflected light dances across the planes of earth and wood while at other times it provides a Zen-like sense of calm.