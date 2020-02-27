  1. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  2. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  3. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  4. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  5. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  6. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  7. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  8. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  9. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
  10. Peter Bennetts Photography, Make Architects, Cera Stribley and Vicinity Centres
The Link: a superior method for moving about Melbourne’s Fashion Capital

Georgina Johnston
13 hours ago

Make Architects complete an Australian project at Chadstone shopping centre

Designed to connect the shopping centre, the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, with the newly opened Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery by Sofitel, The Link is a tranquil walkway that replaces part of a multilevel car park and creates a more accessible, engaging entrance to Chadstone, the Fashion Capital. Make Architects were the design architects responsible for the ne

