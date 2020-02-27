Ancient Chinese jewellery box inspires Aedas’s design for Renhe Town

Renhe Town, designed by Aedas, stands at a prime location adjacent to Chengdu Government’s New Administration Center. The development comprises residential units at Phase 1 and commercial mixed use complex at Phase 2. Continuing the minimalist design of Phase 1, the designer, Aedas Executive Director Cary Lau, brings forward a commercial landmark with a unique silhouette that carries a classic elegance of the Orient.
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.