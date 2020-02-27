  1. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  2. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  3. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  4. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  5. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  6. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  7. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  8. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
  9. Ira Gosalia - PHX India
Saransh Architects

Saransh Architects’s sweet shop evokes nostalgia in the urban fabric of India

Georgina Johnston
15 hours ago

The project involved the renovation of the pre-existing building’s facade and interior

Saransh Architects’s recent project, KBM Sweet Shop, is the primary retail outlet of a 175 years old traditional sweets and savouries manufacturer, based in Ahmedabad, India. 

Inspired from the texture of Indian sweets created by the multiplication of a single unit ingredient, bricks became the ‘ingredient’ here. The developed form softens all edges of the building, thereby creating a playful facade, resulting in a red textured layer and enabling it to stand out amongst an otherwise white and grey neighbourhood. The walls on ground extend beyond the building like a fort wall, hosting an archway, further relating to the sense of entry typical to the old city.

The shop's interior is envisaged as a ‘gallery’ for sweets, intending to act as a neutral backdrop to an inventory so vibrant and colourful, effectively disappearing in the visual plane, allowing the products to stand out.

Key Facts

Saransh Architects
