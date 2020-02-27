  1. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  2. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  3. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  4. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  5. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  6. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  7. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  8. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  9. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  10. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  11. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

  12. Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen
    Click image to expand

    Behnisch Architekten, Photos: David Matthiessen

of

Energy Lab 2.0: Germany’s answer to achieving climate neutrality

Georgina Johnston
14 hours ago

Behnisch Architekten have completed the new research laboratory for the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

In light of Climate Change’s undeniable consequences, the struggle to effect an energy transition in Germany has become a key issue; as a result the country is aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. One of the challenges is the task of expanding the national network structures and adapting the entire energy system. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) has developed a research platform on its campus containing the

This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects

SIGN IN

Forgotten password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com

Register
FREE

  • Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.