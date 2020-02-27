Casper Mork-Ulnes announced as one of the eight winners of Emerging Voices 2020

Principal at Mork-Ulnes Architects, Casper Mork-Ulnes has been selected for one of the most coveted awards in North American architecture, The Architectural League of New York’s 2020 Emerging Voices.

Casper Mork-Ulnes has offices in both San Francisco and Oslo, his firm Mork-Ulnes Architects approaches projects with both Scandinavian practicality and Northern California’s ‘can-do’ spirit of innovation. Rigorous and concept-driven, the practice is based on built work characterized by both playfulness and restraint, and informed by economies of means and materials.

This is Emerging Voices' 38th year running, with the competition organized by The Architectural League Program Director Anne Rieselbach and Program Manager Catarina Flaksman. This year’s nominees were selected in a two-stage portfolio competition where a jury, that included past Emerging Voices winners and other design professionals from across North America, selected the winners, reviewing work from approximately 50 firms.

Individually, each of the winners of this year’s Emerging Voices was selected for the coherence of their creative body of work. Collectively, the range of the work of the eight winners, from material intensive explorations, to the nuanced production of community and urban identities, to innovative buildings realized with tight economic and environmental constraints, speaks to the diverse challenges found in the architectural discipline today. P. Lewis, Jury member, President, Architectural League

The architects and designers awarded in this annual invited competition not only have a significant body of realized work that represents the best of its kind, but also creatively addresses larger issues of architecture, landscape, and the built environment.