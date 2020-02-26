Avalon Saugus: Vale of Massachusetts

Designed by The Architectural Team (TAT) for national developer and collaborator AvalonBay Communities, the new property offers 280 luxury apartments in a mix of studio, one and two bedroom units. With red shingled roofs and façades featuring two story bay windows and strong horizontal bands of green and white, the three, four story buildings blend approachable, traditional New England forms with modern materials and detailing.

According to the architects, with its emphasis on an inviting, engaging resident experience, TAT and AvalonBay’s vision for Avalon Saugus reflects a successful approach developed over 15 years of planning and design collaborations and the creation of thousands of residential units together.

To help residents feel a sense of community, a large central clubhouse structure is surrounded by outdoor amenity space, offering a place to gather and socialize. Interiors include custom artworks that playfully nod to the site’s former occupant, the landmark Hilltop Steakhouse, whose restored iconic 70ft tall vintage neon cactus sign remains out front as a touchstone, connecting residents to the local history and pride of place.

The buildings’ big and bold horizontal elements, capped off by sweeping red roofs with large overhangs, work in unison as the backdrop for the focal point clubhouse. The clubhouse structure itself is a welcoming jewel box of a building with inverted ’butterfly’ roof elements, glass walls and dramatic lighting. M. Doherty,project designer, AIA, LEED AP, TAT

Accessed through a long entry drive, the community’s cluster of congenially scaled residential buildings is activated by the large central clubhouse structure, which holds shared amenities including a fitness center, community kitchen, and expansive lounge, and provides a focal point for the whole complex with its lofty entry porch, butterfly roof, and 15 pendant custom sculptural light fixture visible from the road. Outdoor amenities include a landscaped courtyard, saltwater pool, fire pit, grilling area, and dog park.

Clustering the residential buildings around a clubhouse structure is a programming strategy we employ in many of our projects with AvalonBay Communities. By encouraging residents to congregate in a central shared space outside their own buildings, it engenders socialization and interaction. E. Bradford, Associate, TAT

To further activate the Avalon Saugus complex, TAT’s master plan for the large property also includes nearly 24,000ft² of new retail space designed by the firm HFA.

The interior design approach at Avalon Saugus responds to what TAT’s experts identify as clear market desires for healthy materials and sustainable manufacturing, with an emphasis on low-VOC paints and the specification of furniture made in the US or Canada. A curated art program is designed with an eye towards local history and features archival photos and imagery, along with playful elements, such as abstracted cow-inspired patterns and neon light strips, that nod to the former Hilltop Steakhouse.

The high level of fit and finish includes New England sourced red oak live edge tables, custom mosaic banquettes, a two story, reclaimed wood façade fireplace, and expansive 10ft doors and windows. TAT and AvalonBay’s collaborations often involve adapting standardized programmatic elements with local materials and other design touches that relate to the surrounding community.