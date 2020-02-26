  1. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  2. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  3. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  4. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  5. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  6. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  7. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
  8. © Bob Perzel Photography courtesy of 3A Composites USA
Ironclad: Minneapolis’s $74m development

Georgina Johnston
9 hours ago

Ironclad is an American mixed use project with a unique metal-clad angular design that is equal parts historic inspiration and contemporary urban chic designed by Collage Architects

Designed by Minneapolis-based Collage Architects (CA), LLC , this $74m 418,864ft² development is situated in the city’s fast growing East Town neighborhood, the historic Mill District. Ironclad comprises a 14 story 171 unit Ironclad apartment building featuring high end amenities and an eight story 148 room millennial-focused Moxy Minneapolis Downtown hotel by Marriott International. 

