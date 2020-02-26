Designed by Minneapolis-based Collage Architects (CA), LLC , this $74m 418,864ft² development is situated in the city’s fast growing East Town neighborhood, the historic Mill District. Ironclad comprises a 14 story 171 unit Ironclad apartment building featuring high end amenities and an eight story 148 room millennial-focused Moxy Minneapolis Downtown hotel by Marriott International.
of
Ironclad: Minneapolis’s $74m development
9 hours ago
Ironclad is an American mixed use project with a unique metal-clad angular design that is equal parts historic inspiration and contemporary urban chic designed by Collage Architects
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.