Design competition: reimagining New York’s Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of New York’s most recognisable landmarks. Since opening on May 24, 1883, the bridge has taken on near-mythic significance in New York City. Its striking form has captured the imagination of some of the nation’s most prominent artists, making it one of the most photographed locations in New York.

At peak hours, the promenade is crammed, uncomfortable, and sometimes unsafe, with thousands of pedestrians and cyclists crossing the bridge every day. In response to these conditions, the New York City Council and Van Alen Institute have launched Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge, an international design competition that aims to spark a new public conversation about New York City’s infrastructure.

Submissions are now open, and proposals are due by April 5th, 2020.

DATES

April 5, 2020: Proposals due by 11:59 pm ET

Early May 2020: Finalists announced

Mid-May 2020: Finalists kick-off event

May–July 2020: Proposal development

Mid-July 2020: Public jury session

Late July 2020: Winners announced

OVERVIEW

Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge challenges participants to rethink the iconic Brooklyn Bridge walkway. Six finalist teams will be selected who have created unconventional designs that respect and enhance the bridge’s landmark status, thinking inclusively about mobility and access, and accommodate commuters, visitors, and vendors.

The competition has two finalist categories:

Professionals: Three finalists will be 22 years of age and older. Each finalist will receive $13,000. Ultimately, one winner will be selected.

Young Adults: Three finalists will be 21 years of age or under. Each finalist will receive $3,000. Ultimately, one winner will be selected.

Three finalists from each category will be selected by an interdisciplinary jury representing a wide-ranging set of perspectives on the Brooklyn Bridge. The jury will consider the following factors: team composition; accessibility and safety; environmental benefit and security; respect for the bridge’s landmark status; feasibility; and “magic” i.e. new ideas that surprise, delight, and fascinate.

The competition is open to all. The general public, students, and international competitors are welcome, and interdisciplinary teams are encouraged to enter. The proposed designs should focus on the bridge’s walkway but can include recommendations for the bridge’s roadway and nearby public spaces.

Finalists will work with Van Alen and City Council to further develop their ideas for two months. To select the winning designs, all six finalist proposals will be presented in a public event in mid-July and online. Members of the public will help choose a winner in each category through an online vote.

To enter, click here.