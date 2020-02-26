Book Review: ‘The Amsterdam Agenda’ by Daan Roggeveen and Michiel Hulshof

In a program full of stories, Roggeveen and Hulshof share lessons from 11 years of research, exhibitions and designs in China, Africa and Europe with the audience; including inspiring visions and sharp opinions by a new group of international specialists.

Roggeveen and Hulshof explain how insights from around the world can be relevant for anyone working on urban development projects in the Netherlands, discussing urgent topics including affordability of housing and the future of work.

From climate change to migration, all across the world cities are having to come to terms with contemporary challenges for which there are few easy answers. The book features 12 urban thinkers sharing their knowledge, insights, and vision for the future of cities in light of ongoing transformations. Be it the repercussions of over-tourism, alternative forms of civic engagement, or incorporating new technologies into existing infrastructure, these are urgent issues with global impact.

‘The Amsterdam Agenda’ brings together the views of the industry’s most renowned names from the fields of architecture, planning, activism, and more.