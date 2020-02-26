The Los Angeles Design Group brings life anew to The Auld Fella in LA’s Culver City

The overarching design sensibility foregrounds Auld Fella’s cultural underpinnings; inspired by the pubs of Dublin and Belfast, The Los Angeles Design Group (LADG) revived and refined age-old design precedents found in neighborhood watering holes across Ireland.

Part of what makes an Irish bar authentic is the repetition of design tropes borrowed from famous, ancient precedents. Almost more important, though, is the way in which design makes the pub a third place between home and work where customers feel immediately welcome. C. Benjamin Freyinger, cofounder, coprincipal, The LADG

To underscore the restaurant’s approachable nature, the clients, who are a group of three restaurateurs with prior experience managing Irish pubs, affectionately call the space an “Irish Joint.”

The LADG’s design was driven by two primary factors, to make the Auld Fella feel authentically Irish, and to provide a welcoming “third place” to the Culver City community. In keeping with Irish pub vernacular and period furniture, the bar itself uses spindles to support the cantilevered countertop, acting like a miniature building with columns set in front of a wall surface and providing footrests for customers. Countertops and edges are treated with thick projecting moldings that combine curves, counter-curves, and 90° angles. A material palette of brass fittings, dark wood surfaces, and tartan wallcoverings reference warm, glowing Irish pubs, while accents of glossy blue-green paint and gleaming black quartz with white veins brighten and modernize ancient antecedents.

Instead of sourcing components overseas, however, The LADG treats them as patterns that can be recreated with stock building components that are sourced from local vendors and easily replicated. For wood accents, the firm assembled a variety of stock extrusions which emulate finely hewn fluted columns when seen from afar. The moldings throughout apply a similar construction technique, while they resemble traditional moldings created through historic building techniques, they are instead made from an assembly of newly fabricated stock geometric shapes.

This method of assembly defines The Auld Fella’s overarching design sensibility, as though the bar is in-progress and could accept additions and adjustments at any time without disturbing its aesthetic order. Components are lashed together with leather straps; decorative wall coverings are mounted on easily moveable wall panels; and mirrors are positioned to expand the space of the room by adding reflections of decorative details. While large common tables might at first read as carved monoliths, they are actually delicate aggregations of parts that balance the tabletop on brass cylinders.

The concept of assembly reflects the restaurant’s context of Culver City, which is a major hub in the Los Angeles film production scene. The local Hollywood set design tradition relies on fast, creative, and locally-sourced design solutions to recreate familiar, wide-ranging appearances.