  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

  LMN Architects
    LMN Architects

LMN Architects reopen the Seattle Asian Art Museum after unprecedented renovations

Georgina Johnston
2 hours ago

This renovation and modern addition is the first substantial redesign of the Art Deco building, a US institution listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The renovation and expansion of the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) is concurrently composed to integrate into the Olmsted designed landscape of Volunteer Park. The design represents the first substantial renovation, addition, and the integration of the building’s spectacular site with the museum’s mission for the 21st century, to showcase Asian art in conjunction with contemporary educational and conservation spaces

