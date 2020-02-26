Halekulani Okinawa: Japan’s hidden paradise by Champalimaud Design

Halekulani, meaning 'house befitting heaven' in Hawaiian, perfectly complements the concept of the hotel promising its guests the opportunity to create special memories. Champalimaud Design, having also designed Halekulani Okinawa's sister establishment Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, was called upon to create an aesthetic to emulate these memories.

In choosing an open plan layout for a number of spaces, Champalimaud Design allows guests to be completely immersed in the surrounding environment and famed nature-rich scenery, finding reprieve and calm on the shores of the Okinawan coast. Collectively, the interiors of the hotel's public spaces and guest rooms place an emphasis on a natural palette with an inviting tactility, blurring the lines between interior and exterior space.

Halekulani Okinawa boasts two lobbies, one in the Beachfront Wing and the other within the Sunset Wing. Designed to bring the ocean indoors, both lobbies offer open and expansive spaces, exhibiting breathtaking panoramic views. It is within this space that guests are met with familiar nods to the original Halekulani hotel in Waikiki, a slated ceiling, bespoke metal and glass light fixtures, and organic design references. The palette is natural, neutral and thoughtfully curated.

Champalimaud Design's 'House Without a Key' is an all day dining venue clad in travertine columns and elegant oak flooring. This space pays tribute to the impressive surrounding landscape, featuring a plaster feature wall with organic impressions, reminiscent of the ones that shells leave in sand and delicately woven metal panels in place of walls. The seating is contemporary, yet timeless. In opting for a peaked slatted ceiling, guests' eyes are drawn immediately towards the impressive central light fixture, an abstracted collection of bubbles. The extending outdoor terrace continues the hotel's play on blending indoor and outdoor spaces, offering a flexible dining experience with outstanding views.

Champalimaud Design has also thoughtfully designed the interiors for additional dining spaces within the hotel. Kingdom, the island's premier steak restaurant, is a sophisticated and intimate haunt, featuring a show kitchen to amplify the dining experience. Warm, rich, and sleek, the space is wrapped in different iterations of light and medium oak woods including shallow cove ceilings and stepped wall panels and plank flooring. The hotel's Bar Spectra sits within an open frame composed of a peaked slatted ceiling with cove lighting and trapezoid tiled travertine walls. The surrounding dynamic and impressive views are heightened by the chosen neutral palette of the space. Beautiful woven rattan chairs are paired with light amber leather banquets and marble metal cocktail tables, shades that perfectly complement the hues of a sunset or sunrise.

The guestrooms and suites have been designed to be elegant and peaceful. Not only inspired by the waterfront location but also Halekulani's original 'seven shades of white' philosophy, the guestrooms are sophisticated and welcoming. Framed in elegant white oak flooring, each guestroom continues the overarching theme of nature, featuring bespoke large-scale rugs that references the sandy shores of Okinawa. Bespoke wood panels hold elegant and architecturally framed hanging lamps which are complemented by the bespoke cane chair, plush wood framed boucle chaise and a large dresser fitted in a beautiful grid pattern inspired by traditional Japanese shoji screens. Some guestrooms offer bathrooms with picturesque views of the ocean from their shower and bath tubs.

Following the 'seven shades of white' narrative throughout, all of the suite formats follow a similar story as the guestrooms. Warm whites, muted browns, and earthy stone colours are mindfully layered within spaces of the suites. Champalimaud Design's suites are carefully considered, designed to feel like a stately island residence, each of the suites feature a living and dining area with bespoke and handsomely finished furnishings, white oak flooring, and white oak slatted cove ceilings.

Champalimaud Design have also created exquisite one and two bedroom Villas at Halekulani Okinawa. These villas have been designed to offer a unique elevated experience for hotel guests. Surrounded by the local flora of the island, traditional Japanese design elements are interwoven throughout the architecture of the villas. Each villa was built with traditional Okinawan aka-gawara red tiles with the intention of blending into the local landscape. Each of these luxurious spaces are equipped with their own private pool and natural onsen.