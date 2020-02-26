Perkins and Will's Irish practise

As part of a plan to meet Irish clients where they are, and to provide local project oversight backed by global design resources, architecture and design firm Perkins and Will have announced its expansion into the capital city of Ireland.

The new Dublin practice will be co-led by Justin Treacy, who recently joined the firm as Principal and who will bring decades of local knowledge and experience in the Dublin commercial interiors market to clients and project teams, and Lydia Collis, an associate principal and recent MBA graduate of the University College Dublin’s Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and who designed projects for higher education, institutional, corporate, and commercial clients across Ireland and the U.K.

I’m excited to contribute my strategic and creative design skills, along with my team-building experience, to the Perkins and Will family. Together, we can offer so much more to our clients all across Ireland. J. Treacy

Our firm is known for blending local expertise with a global perspective. After eight years in our London studio, I’m thrilled to come home and continue that approach in the Irish market.

L. Collis



Under Treacy’s and Collis’ joint leadership, Perkins and Will are to open a brick-and-mortar design studio in the heart of Dublin, and will begin to expand the practice’s staff to support a growing number of clients, projects, and opportunities.

Perkins and Will has a long-standing relationship with many clients in Ireland, having successfully delivered projects with local partners in the capital for more than 10 years. The firm is working with Trinity College to masterplan a new technology campus for the city’s thriving tech-community. Key clients also include Citi, Microsoft, Indeed, Simmons and Simmons, and KPMG.

Putting down roots in Dublin is a natural and complementary next step in our firm’s broader plan to enhance services to clients across Europe. Our new practice here complements our recently announced partnerships with London-based architects Penoyre & Prasad and Copenhagen-based Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, allowing us to meet our clients where they are P. Harrison, CEO, Perkins and Will

Steven Charlton, managing director of Perkins and Will London, will serve in a managing director capacity for the Dublin practice.