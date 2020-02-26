SAS’s sWELL investment: supporting architects

Blue Building Institute (BBI) is a Netherlands-based organisation that exists to spread understanding and adoption of the WELL Building Standard. The WELL Building Standard originated in the US in 2013 and is the first ever building standard to focus exclusively on human health and wellness. The people-centric standard specifies how buildings should be designed to address specific performance criteria. It focuses on issues such as air quality, light, acoustic comfort and fitness of building occupants. Every aspect of the environment, including interior fittings and furniture, are included, with potentially huge implications for both building designers and product manufacturers.

BBI was formed by two passionate advocates of WELL who vowed to bring the standard to Holland. The result five years later is just under 60 projects in the Netherlands being built to the WELL Standard.

We have had a demonstrable impact in Holland. The next stage is to spread out into other countries across Europe. Ian Davies, BBI Strategy Director Ian Davies, BBI Strategy Director

As a non-profit organisation, BBI relies upon sponsorship and financial support from WELL advocates. SAS International has just joined this group of advocates.

While our products are supplied as part of the building fabric, we have to understand that a building is only successful if its occupants are healthy, happy and productive. We absolutely support the objectives of the WELL Building Standard and are delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to the attention of the commercial design community in the UK. Phil Smith, SAS Sales and Marketing Director Phil Smith, SAS Sales and Marketing Director

SAS products will help designers in the UK meet the WELL standard in practice. The predominantly metal systems support the indoor air quality standards while acoustic insulation makes an active contribution to a positive working environment. SAS has experience of working with the standard, having recently been involved with the Fidelity International Building at 4 Cannon Street, one of the first UK buildings to go for the Gold Certification under the WELL Standard.

Our partnership with the SAS brand should enable us to make an impact in the UK market quickly. The WELL Standard places an unprecedented responsibility on product manufacturers so we are delighted that our first UK partner comes from that sector. Ian Davies, BBI Strategy Director Ian Davies, BBI Strategy Director

BBI, with the support of SAS, will be promoting WELL in the UK through a series of events and promotional activity. Interested building professionals will be able to find out more through the training and research functions.