Rotterdam’s first fully wooden 50m high residential building

Georgina Johnston
13 hours ago

Mei architects and planners design a unique wooden residential building ‘Sawa’ in the Lloydquarter in Rotterdam

Mei architects and planners have been commissioned by Nice Developers and Era Contour to build Rotterdam’s first fully wooden 50m high residential building, in the heart of Lloydquarter. Exceptional to Sawa is that the building will be built entirely in cross-laminated timber (CLT). Furthermore, the building is distinguished by the generous green terraces, with which the building enhances the biodiversity of the neighborhood.

