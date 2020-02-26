Mei architects and planners have been commissioned by Nice Developers and Era Contour to build Rotterdam’s first fully wooden 50m high residential building, in the heart of Lloydquarter. Exceptional to Sawa is that the building will be built entirely in cross-laminated timber (CLT). Furthermore, the building is distinguished by the generous green terraces, with which the building enhances the biodiversity of the neighborhood.
-
Click image to expand
Mei architects and planners
-
Click image to expand
Mei architects and planners
of
Rotterdam’s first fully wooden 50m high residential building
13 hours ago
Mei architects and planners design a unique wooden residential building ‘Sawa’ in the Lloydquarter in Rotterdam
This content is only available to registered users. Registration is free and gives you full access to 20,000+ architecture and interiors projects
SIGN IN
Having trouble signing in?
Contact Customer Support at
wansupport@haymarket.com
Register
FREE
- Registration will give you full access to the content as well as the ability to sign up for regular email news bulletins.