Three wins for Lemaymichaud at the 13th edition of the Grands Prix du Design gala

The jury of the 13th Grands Prix du Design awarded the firm Lemaymichaud a total of three prizes, including Project Of The Year for Stom Spa Vieux-Québec. The Grands Prix du Design jury reviewed more than 500 projects that showcase the talent of Quebec architects and designers in one of the most prestigious awards gala of the industry.

Lemaymichaud also receives the honours for:

Strøm Spa Vieux-Québec – Award – Project of the year

Strøm Spa Vieux-Québec – Award – Centre de bien-être, d’entraînement et récréatif

After receiving a Prix d’excellence en architecture from OAQ, a Hotel & Property Awards and an A+ Award from Architizer, the Strøm Spa Vieux-Québec received recognition for a fourth and fifth time by industry experts. Right from the exploratory and development phase of the project, the first source of inspiration was the St. Lawrence River, the majesty and quiet strength that emanates from it. The layout of the installations is inspired by the footprint of the old harbour wharves that once formed the banks at the shorefront, creating volumes alternating between full and empty. This fragmentation allows the presentation of different thermal zones, each developed to offer unique sensory universes, linked together to form a complete experiential journey.