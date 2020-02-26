  1. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  2. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  3. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  4. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  5. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  6. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  7. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
  8. ©Jacopo Spilimbergo
Federico Delrosso Architects

Federico Delrosso’s minimal cottage design mimics the surrounding Italian mountains

Georgina Johnston
5 hours ago

Architect Federico Delrosso perfectly integrated the project into the Alpine landscape of the Aosta Valley

The renovation project of a rustic stone cottage, located at more than 2,000m high on the slopes of Mont Blanc in the La Thuile valley, Les Souches, has produced a new compact architectural volume that enhances the expressive power of the dry stone primary structure, typical of high mountain constructions.

The building has the primary stone envelope that contains the roof structure, which discharges to the ground on the main front with a vertical scan. This, in turn, is continued on the rear floor with full height windows that offer a spectacular opening to the mountain landscape. The orientation of the building offers fantastic views. 

I focused on a more compact and contemporary form with a well-defined identity inspired by the landscape of the surrounding mountains.

F. Delrosso, Architect 

Key Facts

Architecture
Federico Delrosso Architects
Italy

