Team duo to bring Boston its first cross-laminated timber project

Boston’s twin pressures of increased urban density and carbon footprint reduction not only needed addressing but was also a problem reflected globally. Over the past year, Generate Architecture + Technologies (GAT), a start-up out of MIT and Harvard, has sought progressive developers to deploy its first demonstration project, which they anticipate will serve as the catalyst in the greater Boston area, and eventually globally.

Placetailor has been leading the sustainable housing revolution in Boston by exclusively delivering Passive House, net-zero energy, and net-zero carbon buildings for over a decade. Building off of Placetailor’s focus on low carbon and prefab technologies, the collaboration with GAT will deliver to Lower Roxbury the first project utilizing their Model-C, a replicable system for housing delivery methods designed to address climate and community.

The building will comprise 14 residential units, as well as an innovative, affordable coworking space for the local community on the ground floor. This new five story, mixed use project will bring into clear focus the benefits of prefabricated kit-of-parts construction toward the development of healthy, comfortable, and carbon positive workforce housing in Boston.

By replacing conventional concrete and steel construction materials, which significantly contribute to the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the Model-C system functions instead as a carbon sink, storing the carbon in the timber of the Cross-Laminated-Timber (CLT) cellular structure and envelope over the building’s lifetime. The system operates at a net-zero carbon level, and is Passive House certified, built to the new Boston Department of Neighborhood Development “Zero Emissions Standards,” developed with Placetailor. The building system features a CLT rooftop canopy to easily mount solar panels, and modular bathroom pods prefabricated off-site, which can be hoisted and easily plugged into the building, further compressing the project schedule and reducing construction waste.

Construction is due to begin in June 2020; by significantly reducing interior framing, and by speeding up the exterior envelope construction, this Model-C prototype is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2020.

Generate and Placetailor are partnering for the architectural design scope of the project, while Placetailor is also serving as the developer and general contractor. Buro Happold Engineering has equally joined the team, bringing expertise in CLT construction from UK projects. This first Model-C demonstration prototype will be featured and available for tours at the Industrial Wood Based Construction (IWBC) conference in Boston on 4 November 2020.